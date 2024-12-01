10-day Hornbill Festival begins in Nagaland with traditional ceremony

Kohima, Dec 1 (IANS) Showcasing the traditional and diverse culture, customs and vibrant life of Nagaland, the 10-day-long 25th edition of Hornbill Festival began at the picturesque Naga heritage village Kisama on Sunday evening.

With the beating of Naga gongs, the sounding of log drums, and the traditional war cry, the annual Hornbill Festival, named after the colourful forest bird, commenced coinciding with the 62nd Nagaland Statehood Day celebrations.

The 25th edition of the festival will showcase a collaborative cultural experience with Japan, the USA, the United Kingdom (Wales), Peru and Bulgaria as country partners while Sikkim and Telangana will be the partner states.

Padma Bhushan, Grammy, and Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman and envoys of many countries were also present in the inaugural ceremony.

“It has become a festival where we not only enjoy and curate our unique culture and traditions, our way of life, food, art and crafts, but also it has become a focal point for the networking of people,” Nagaland Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along said.

Organised by Nagaland’s Tourism and Art and Culture department, the Hornbill Festival displays the northeastern state's deep-rooted traditions and its rich cultural heritage in all its ethnicity, diversity and grandeur.

The festival is also a tribute to the great Hornbill, a bird revered by the Naga people for its alertness and grandeur.

For the thousands of foreign and domestic tourists and guests, it is an opportunity to get a comprehensive understanding of the Naga people, their land and their rich culture.

Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio were the chief host and host of the festival, respectively.

Nagaland Tourism Director Veyielo Doulo said that last year the festival witnessed a footfall of 1.54 lakh people, including a large number of foreign tourists and this year they expect the number of tourists, foreign and domestic, to be doubled.

He said that the festival provides a unique platform for visitors to witness not only the Naga cultural diversity converged at one venue but also the states of northeast India as a means of cultural exchange, while adventure, sports, art, handicraft, fashion, music, literature, etc also come as part of the special package.

Known as the ‘Festival of Festivals,’ this grand event not only showcases the rich traditions and heritage of Nagaland but also brings together the diverse tribes of the state in a symphony of colours, sounds, and dances.

Since December 1999, the Hornbill Festival has been held at Kisama Heritage Village, 12 km from the capital city Kohima.

The festival has grown in stature over the years to become one of India’s premier cultural events.

Each of Nagaland’s recognised tribes participates, showcasing their unique customs, attire, and traditions.

With a population of two million (tribals constitute 86.5 per cent), Nagaland has 17 tribes and all the tribes have their own festivals.

Visitors can witness traditional dances, music performances, indigenous games, and craft exhibitions that provide a window into the life and culture of the Naga people.

Highlights of the silver jubilee edition of the iconic 10-day Hornbill Festival include daily performances of around two dozen cultural troupes, sales of local products, handloom and handicrafts, artworks, horticulture, traditional stone pulling ceremony, film festival, photo fest, heritage walk, kids’ carnival, International Hornbill Naga Wrestling, indigenous games and sports festival etc.

Local cuisine, food festival, Naga King chilly and pineapple eating competitions, World War-II rally, adventure outdoor activities, mountain biking, Dzukou Valley Day Hikes, Bamboo Carnival, and Night Carnival are the other important attractions of the gala celebration.

