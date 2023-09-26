Gopal Rai holds meeting with govt, pvt. agencies to prevent dust pollution

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a meeting with more than 200 representatives of government and private construction agencies and directed them to follow 14-point guidelines to prevent dust pollution.

"Strict action will be taken against government and private agencies if they don't follow the norms. It is mandatory for all government and private construction agencies to provide on-site training to construction workers regarding the guidelines. The government is preparing a winter action plan on 15 focus points to tackle pollution during winter, including curbing dust pollution. It will be mandatory for the construction agency to install anti-smog guns on sites having construction area equal to or more than 5,000 square metre," said Rai on Monday.

In the meeting, 14-point guidelines to prevent pollution were explained in detail to all government and private construction agencies and instructions were given to implement them.

During this meeting, suggestions were also taken from the representatives of the construction agencies.

The AAP Minister said: "Pollution is an issue related to us and our children's lives. Everyone has to fight together to save our breath. Therefore, everyone will have to fulfill their responsibilities with full honesty."

The 14-point guidelines issued to government and private construction agencies include dust/wind breaking walls of appropriate height around the periphery of the construction site, all vehicles carrying construction material and construction debris should be fully covered and protected, among other measures.

