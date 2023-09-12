Golf: Tvesa, Ridhima back in fray as Sneha looks for more success on WPGT

Gurugram, Sep 12 (IANS) Sneha Singh, the Order of Merit leader on the Women’s Pro Golf Tour, will be among the leading contenders as the Tour resumes after a break with round 1 of the 12th leg scheduled to take place at Golden Greens Golf Club here on Wednesday.

Sneha, one of the two players who has won more than once in the past 11 events, will face a challenge from Gaurika Bishnoi, two-time winner this season, Tvesa Malik, Ridhima Dilawari and Seher Atwal among others.

Tvesa, Ridhima and Seher have also been playing on the Ladies European Tour with mixed results, and will be looking to tune themselves in the three events scheduled this month, ahead of the flagship event, the Hero Women’s Indian Open next month.

Tvesa, who did not have a great season in 2022 in Europe, has been playing on the domestic Tour to find her form. She won the 11th leg in Bengaluru and will be looking forward to another strong showing. Meanwhile, Ridhima and Seher will put aside the disappointments on the LET to make up this week and get ready for the future challenges.

The field, which has grown considerably this season with the influx of new professionals, will be 40 players including six amateurs. With the field expanding to 40, the prize purse will be a hefty Rs.12 lakhs this week.

The amateurs include Nishna Patel, who has been having a good season, which includes a runner-up finish at Asia Pacific Juniors in Manila earlier this year. Another amateur to watch out for will be Saanvi Somu, who was runner-up in both the ninth and 10th legs of the Tour. The amateurs have been putting up a strong show this season and Vidhatri Urs, who is not playing this week, even won the ninth leg.

This will be a busy month for the Indian golfers, as they play three events and then the LET event, Women’s Indian Open, where many other big names will join them.

