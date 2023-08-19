Give patient hearing to complainants, Haryana DGP tells officers

Chandigarh, Aug 19 (IANS) Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday directed the senior field functionaries of the police department to be more sensitive towards the people, give them a patient hearing and resolve their complaints in a transparent and time-bound manner.

Kapur gave this and several other directions while presiding over the first meeting of senior police officers through video conferencing from Police Headquarters in Panchkula, near here.

While describing police as the face of the government, Kapur emphasised the need for prompt redressal of complaints so as to ensure speedy, fair and efficient delivery of justice and at the same time eliminate corruption.

He said a system should be evolved to take feedback from the complainants to ascertain their satisfaction level. This would not only make the grievance redressal system more transparent but people’s faith in the police would also be enhanced.

While reiterating his commitment to provide a safe and secure atmosphere to women in the state, the DGP said the police should work to develop such an atmosphere in the state where the women or daughters feel safe even if they come home in late hours.

He directed the field units to intensify police patrolling around girls’ schools and colleges and market places so as to give a strong message to unscrupulous elements.

Giving a clear message to tackle heinous crime more effectively, the DGP issued directions to double the strength of Special Task Force (STF) and equip it with commensurate resources to effectively deal with organised crimes.

While reviewing the law and order situation, he asked the police officers to remain vigilant against anti-social elements who try to vitiate the atmosphere. Nobody would be allowed to take law in their hands, he maintained. He also directed to keep a close vigil on social media and take action against those who try to disrupt peace through hate speeches.

He stressed the need to provide specialised training to the police officers and make specialised law and order companies and SWAT teams to have a quick response to deal with any untoward incident.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.