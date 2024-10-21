Girl student dies by suicide at Hyderabad college hostel, family raises doubts

Hyderabad, Oct 21 (IANS) Tension prevailed at a private college at Bachupally in Hyderabad on Monday after a female student of a private junior college allegedly died by suicide in the college hostel.

Angered over the shifting of the body without informing them, the family members and relatives of the deceased ransacked the office furniture.

Police said the student of Intermediate First Year (Class 11) returned to the college hostel on Sunday after the Dussehra holidays.

The college management later informed the girl’s family living in Sangareddy district that she fell unconscious. When the parents reached the hostel, they were informed that she died by suicide and her body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

The girl’s family members had an argument with the college management and tried to manhandle them. They wanted to know why the body was shifted before their arrival. They blamed the college management for her death.

Police officials tried to pacify the protesters and told them that the police shifted the body for autopsy.

The deceased was identified as Anusha, a native of Nagireddypalli village near Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district.

A case was registered at Bachupally Police Station under the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. Police were investigating the reason behind the student taking the extreme step.

A police official said the student hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her hostel room between 6.30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Based on the family’s complaint, a case was registered.

The girl’s family members raised doubts over the cause of the death and demanded that police treat it as a case of death under suspicious circumstances.

A police officer said they would conduct the investigation into the case from all angles.

He said after the incident they waited for two hours before shifting the body to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

On the family’s allegations against the college management that it did not respond in time, the police officer said if they were found negligent action would be taken against them.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.