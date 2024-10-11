Giriraj Singh's 'love-Jihad' remark promotes communal hatred, says Grand Alliance

Patna, Oct 11 (IANS) The Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance in Bihar on Friday slammed Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh for his "love Jihad" remark, saying that it promoted communal hatred.

RJD leader and spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed accused the Union Minister of consistently violating the constitutional oath of serving without prejudice or ill will.

"Giriraj Singh's comments promote division and communal hatred, directly contradicting the secular values enshrined in the Constitution," Ahmed said.

Ahmed also pointed out that Union Minister Singh's "divisive" rhetoric undermines the 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb' (the poetic Awadhi phrase for a distinctive and syncretic Hindu Muslim culture).

Addressing a gathering in Muzaffarpur on Thursday evening, Union Textile Minister Singh has reportedly said: "If Muslims would have left at the time of partition, then there would have been no love-Jihad."

Congress leader and spokesperson Gyan Ranjan questioned the Union Minister's contributions to the state as the Textile Minister in Narendra Modi government.

"How many textile factories has Singh established in Bihar? Instead of focusing on development, he continuously spreads hatred," Ranjan said.

Gyan Ranjan said Union Minister Singh relies on communal rhetoric rather than his achievements or popularity in the elections.

Condemning the Union Minister's statement, the Congress and RJD leaders said: "It is an attempt to stoke communal discord and divert attention from pressing issues, especially in regions like Bihar where economic growth and job creation remain significant concerns."

Meanwhile, Giriraj Singh has announced that he will embark on a 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' from October 18 to 22 urging the Hindu community to stay united and not get divided along caste lines.

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister slammed the Vijayan government after the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution against the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which is currently under active consideration by the Centre.

"The implementation of 'One Nation, One Election' is very important for the country. This should happen, otherwise, development will be hindered and affected," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.