German airports hit by Microsoft IT outage

Berlin, July 19 (IANS) Several German airports, including the capital's airport BER, have been hit by a global Microsoft IT problem, causing delays, cancellations, and disruptions on Friday.

"Please contact your airline to find out whether your flight is affected by the worldwide disruption," BER Berlin Brandenburg Airport said via platform X. "If your flight has been canceled, please do not come to the airport."

Passengers at Stuttgart Airport and Baden-Airpark are facing longer waiting time because check-in systems are not working, but there were no flight cancellations, Xinhua news agency reported. Companies and local authorities in Baden-Wuerttemberg are also reporting initial IT problems.

"Lufthansa is only slightly affected at the moment," a spokesperson of Deutsche Lufthansa AG told Xinhua on Friday, noting that the temporary closure of air traffic at BER airport had the greatest impact.

The incidents at BER are related to problems at US technology company Microsoft that are currently affecting the systems of airlines, hospitals as well as media and telecommunications companies around the world.

