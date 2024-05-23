Gaurav More tries to win Hemangi's heart by repeating Suniel Shetty's 'Tum mujhe bhul jao...' dialogue

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) The upcoming episode of 'Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge' will witness comedian Gaurav More as 'Mangya', as he joins the duo Kushal Badrike, and Hemangi Kavi for the 'Navra Baiko' act, and will try to woo the latter by recreating Suniel Shetty's iconic dialogue from the 'Dhadkan' movie.

The show will see the presence of actress Moushumi Chatterjee in the new episode.

Kushal, Gaurav, and Hemangi will bring the house down with their delightful ‘Navra Baiko’ act, but with a twist.

The sketch will see Kushal pop the question to Hemangi in a truly unforgettable way. Ditching the conventional route of placing the ring in a champagne glass, Kushal hides it in a 'vada pav'. But as he prepares to ask the question, Mangya (Gaurav) swoops in and pulls out all the stops with some fresh tactics in the hope of impressing Hemangi.

He tries to woo her by recreating Suniel's dialogue, 'Tum mujhe bhul jao ye main hone nahi dunga' from the 2000 musical romantic drama ‘Dhadkan’, which starred Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty alongside Suniel.

Talking about his performance, Gaurav said: "I am thrilled about my upcoming performance where I play Mangya, who hilariously tries to outdo Kushal by swooping in with his own plan to win Hemangi’s heart. Playing the comical role of a rejected suitor was a blast, especially with all the hilarious twists and turns."

"Performing in front of the legendary Moushumi Chatterjee was pure magic and such an honour," he added.

'Madness Machayenge' airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.