Gauahar Khan spotted with baby bump at promotional event of 'IRL: In Real Love'

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Actress Gauahar Khan was recently spotted while promoting her upcoming show 'IRL: In Real Love', in the city, along with creative twins Raghu Ram and Rajeev Laxman. The actress was seen with a baby bump as she is expecting her first child after marriage with Zaid Darbar.

For the occasion, Gauahar chose a monochromatic outfit and paired it with gold earrings and nude coloured heels. While posing for the paps, the actress extended her warm wishes to them for Ram Navmi which was held recently and also gave her best wishes for the holy month of Ramzan and the festival of Eid.

Raghu Ram and Rajeev Laxman, who were judges of youth reality show 'Roadies', are in association with actor-host Rannvijay and Gauahar for the dating reality show. Both Rannvijay and Gauahar will host 'IRL' produced by Raghu-Rajeev. The show will be streamed on Netflix.

