Garth praises batting intent from Healy and other batters in dominant win for Australia ‘A’

Mackay (Australia), Aug 9 (IANS) Australia ‘A’ pacer Kim Garth hailed her side’s batting intent shown from Alyssa Healy and others after their commanding 114-run win over India ‘A’ in the second T20 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena on Saturday.

The thumping victory also meant Australia ‘A’ sealed the T20 series victory. Alyssa hit a blistering 44-ball 70, laced with 12 boundaries, to set up Australia A’s total of 187/4, while Tahlia Wilson (43), Anika Learoyd (35), and Courtney Webb (26) chipped in with valuable contributions.

"We spoke a lot about the batting innings (after Thursday) and just how we could push that score up to that 180-200 mark, and I think the girls were awesome today," Garth was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au after the match ended.

"We spoke a lot about intent and how we're going to start our innings, and I think we saw some really cool examples of that. She did really well, and obviously, Midge up the top there was awesome. Throughout the whole batting innings, I think we played with a lot more intent, so that was really pleasing to see," she added.

The third and final T20 between the two teams will be played at the same venue in Mackay on Sunday night. Garth, who took 4-7 to set up the dominant win, including taking three wickets in power-play, said she was pleased to be back in competitive action after a long pre-season.

"It was really nice to have a run around out there. There's a lot of stuff I'm happy with, but also a few things I'm working on that I think I need to tidy up on, just in terms of my execution at the end. It feels like it's been a really long preseason, so it's great to get out there and run around with the girls," she added.

Alyssa followed her quickfire knock in the series opener by hitting a blistering 44-ball 70, laced with 12 boundaries, to set up Australia A’s total of 187/4. In reply, Kim led the hosts’ bowling effort with figures of 4-7, including taking three wickets in the Power-play, as India ‘A’ crashed to 73 all out in 15.1 overs.

Alyssa was dominant again with her stroke-play while sharing a 95-run opening stand with Tahlia Wilson, who struck a fluent 43 off 35 balls. After Tahlia fell seven runs short of a half-century, Anika Learoyd maintained the momentum with a brisk 35 off 21 deliveries, hitting five boundaries. Courtney Webb applied the finishing touches with an unbeaten 26 off 13 balls to make it a dominant outing for Australia ‘A’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.