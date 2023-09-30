Gang leaders take charge in next task on ‘Roadies’

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) After the intense vote-out last time which saw Prem and Shayan packing their bags, things have only got more uncertain.

For their new task, the remaining Roadies have gone to a new location where Sonu Sood introduced them to their next task. This time, the gang leaders are also contestants as they too had to participate.

The next task is called 'Aaja Meri Bike Pe Baith Jaa’ which requires the leaders to select three members from each gang including themselves. These include: one rider, one pillion, and one locked participant in need of rescue.

The rider and pillion are charged with navigating a challenging bridge over a swift river, collecting bags along the way. At the center of the bridge, the pillion will then have to climb down a wall of tires above the rushing waters to retrieve bags containing letters.

Once they reach the end and rescue their third member, they will rush to a board and form ten words using the collected letters. The gang with the shortest completion time will win immunity for the entire gang.

In a loophole that grants all gangs the advantage of time, any gang that manages to spell out the words 'RIDEFREE' will gain a strong advantage, reducing their overall time by one minute.

The task saw the contestants go through many hurdles and headache inducing obstacles. Upon completion, Karm maker Sonu Sood told everyone: “‘Roadies’ mein presence of mind hona bahut zaruri hai (It is very important to have a presence of mind in ‘Roadies’).”

From Rhea’s gang, Rishabh and Vashu took on the roles of rider and pillion, while Rhea was locked at the end of the bridge. Gautam, citing his disappointment at Prakram for his inability to ride a bike, told him: “Humein laga tha tank-vank chala lega, terko bike nahi aati? (We thought that someone with a tank build will do, but you can’t ride a bike?).”

Gautam decided to take the reins himself along with Sachin while Bhoomika stood at the end as Gautam cited her intelligence and said: “Bhoomika thodi smart hai iss maamle hai, isliye maine usse letters banane ke liye rakha (Bhoomika is a bit smart in these matters, that is why I put her here to arrange the letters).”

From his end, Prince chose Himanshu as rider, Siwet as pillion and Piyu to stand at the very end in order to arrange the letters.

No rest after this though as another task awaits. Roadies wake up to a scroll from Sonu Sood who was inviting them to the task grounds. This task titled 'Ball le Ball le' is a Roadium task which will offer up over 3000 Roadiums to the winning gang and 2000 to the runner-up.

A mammoth task, this Roadium game is set-up like a human-sized maze with two contestants from each gang participating. Contestants will have to transfer balls of their respective gang's colour from one tower to another by running in between the lanes. The catch here is that no contestant can change lanes without a ball in hand.

The task will be divided into two parts: the first ten minutes for the girls, and the next for the boys.

‘MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand’ airs on MTV and Jio Cinema.

