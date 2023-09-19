Ganesh Chaturthi: Saiee Manjrekar will bond with extended family members, feast on ‘Ukadiche modak’

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actress Saiee Manjrekar, who is known for 'Major' and 'Dabangg 3', is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday and shared her memories of childhood of celebrating the festival with her cousins.

Sharing this year’s plan, the actress told IANS: “We will have family members and extended family members coming in at our place as they do at only this time of the year for the Pooja. We will revisit all our old memories of Ganpati celebrations, attending the Grand aartis and eating the prasad way beyond the limit that we are allowed to."

The actress also shared that while growing up, she and all her cousins used to fight over who would get the limited number of zanzas (a musical instrument used in Maharashtrian culture).

When asked to name one delicacy that she will feast on, the actress excitedly said, “Ukadiche modak, obviously!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has a string of releases in the pipeline. She will be next seen in the Telugu movie ‘Skanda’. She also has ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ in which she will share the screen with Guru Randhawa, and ‘Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha’ which is currently under production.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.