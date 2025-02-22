Ganesh Acharya choreographs grand song for pan Indian film ‘Nagabandham’

Chennai, Feb 22 (IANS) The unit of director Abhishek Nama’s eagerly awaited pan Indian film ‘Nagabandham’, featuring actors Virat Karn, Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon in the lead, is currently filming a grand song that has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, who is best known for his work in Pushpa 2.

Produced by Kishore Annapureddy under NIK Studios in association with Abhishek Pictures, shooting is currently taking place at Nanakramguda Ramanaidu Studios. Sources close to the unit say that a large set, for which no expense has been spared, has been erected for the purpose of shooting the song. The song is to be filmed on Virat Karn, Nabha Natesh, and Iswarya Menon.

Music director Abhe has composed a foottapping number. For the song which features energetic vocals by Kaala Bhairava, Anurag Kulkarni, and Mangli, with lyrics by Kasarla Shyam.

Master Ganesh Acharya's dance movements are set to be a special attraction in the song, which promises mesmerizing dance sequences.

‘Nagabandham’, which is fast taking shape as an epic adventure, has the tagline "The Secret Treasure."

Abhishek Nama has penned both the story and screenplay of this film, which has been produced by Kishore Annapureddy under NIK Studios. Lakshmi Aira and Devansh Nama are proudly presenting it.

Apart from Virat Karn, Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon, the film will also feature a number of actors including Jagapathi Babu, Rishabh Sahani, Jayaprakash, John Vijay, Murali Sharma, Anasuya, Sharanya, Eshwar Rao, John Kokkin, Ankit Koyya, Sonia Singh, Mathew Vargas, Jason Shah, B.S. Avinash, and Baby Kiara.

‘Nagabandham’ blends a narrative inspired by ancient mythologies with themes of spiritual adventure, drawing inspiration from the recently discovered hidden treasures at the Padmanabhaswamy and Puri Jagannath temples.

The film focuses on preserving these sacred sites while beautifully presenting the mysteries surrounding the Vishnu temples of India.

The film promises extraordinary production values and cutting-edge VFX, making it a high-octane adventure. Soundar Rajan S serves as the director of photography for this film, while Abhe is the music director. Kalyan Chakravarthy has penned the dialogues and R.C. Pranav has taken care of editing. ‘Nagabandham’ is set to release in 2025 simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages at a pan-India level.

