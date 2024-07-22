Gambhir explains his coaching philosophy, promises to back players; hopes Rohit, Kohli will play till 2027 WC

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) In his first press conference after taking over as the new Chief Coach of the senior Indian men's cricket team, former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Monday faced questions on his approach and philosophy towards coaching.

Gambhir, an aggressive person on and off the field who has had run-ins with many people in recent times, has strong ideas when it comes to some things like a winning mentality, playing against Pakistan or bilateral tours across the border and has expressed them openly previously.

While saying he does not want to complicate things too much and that he would like to have a happy and buzzing dressing room, Gambhir promised that he will always have the back of the players who deserve their place in the team and he would like to give enough opportunity to them.

"My approach is pretty simple. I think important is to give players freedom. I think that's what I absolutely believe in and not having a relationship which is of a head coach and a player. I think for me, the best relationship is a relationship which is built on trust and that is going to be very important. I can promise guys that I think the most important thing for me is that they will always have my back.

"And I've always said that a happy dressing room is a very interesting, happy and secure dressing room. So that's my responsibility alongside the entire support staff to make it a happy and secure dressing room. And that's one thing to me," said Gambhir on Monday.

"I don't want to complicate things because one thing we need to be clear is that I think I'm taking over a very, very successful team. The T20 World Champion. I think runner-up in the World Test Championship and runner-up in the 50-over World Cup. So, it's not that it's not a successful team. So yes, I think it's big shoes to fill, but then looking forward to it," Gambhir added.

Gambhir said he was not a big fan of having different teams for different formats and he would like the batters to play as many matches as they can. For the bowlers, he said managing workload is very important.

Gambhir said taking over as coach in all three formats is a challenge because of the busy schedule of the team.

"It's always been a challenge because when you take over in all the three formats. More importantly, after the Sri Lanka tour, we got a long break, we got a month break and then we got ten Test matches. I think that's not bad because, after the home series, we have the tour of Australia coming up as well. But then again, I think that's what the challenge is all about. I am really excited about it and hopefully, we can do really well in the Test matches.

"As the chairman has already said some of the players who did miss out on this tour of Sri Lanka because there are ten Test matches and someone like Ravindra Jadeja is very important for all those ten Test matches. So yes, I am really looking forward to all those ten Test matches," said Gambhir.

Gambhir said he shares cordial relations with BCCI secretary Jay Shah and rubbished all reports about both of them not being on the same page.

"I think we go a long way back and all these speculations about different things, even on different pages and all this, I think we can do a better job by probably clarifying those things rather than putting it in the press.

"Because we go a long way back and so far I think it's a great relationship. Hopefully, it stays that way because the betterment of Indian cricket is more important, Gautam Gambhir is not important. I think all of us have a heart in the right place. And if you, all of us think that India needs to move forward for that, I think all of us have to be on the same page. So really enjoyed working with him and hopefully, things will continue to be the same in future as well," said Gambhir, who is a former Member of Parliament for the same party as Jay Shah's father and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The 2011 World Cup winner also clarified his relationship with Virat Kohli, with whom he shared a difficult and acrimonious moment when they clashed a couple of times during the last two IPL editions.

Terming news of his clashes with Kohli as "good for TRP", Gambhir said both of them are aggressive persons and want to be part of a winning team.

"Good for the TRP, but my relationship is not public. What kind of relationship do I share with Virat Kohli, I think it is between two mature individuals," Gambhir told reporters on Monday.

"On the field, everyone has got the right to fight for their team, for their own jersey, and want to come back in a winning dressing room. But, at the moment, I think you are representing India and representing 140 crore Indians and I am sure we are going to be on the same page and try and make India proud.

"I share a very good relationship off the field and we will continue to do that. But yes, to make it more public what kind of a relationship (we have) I think it is between two individuals," he said.

Asked whether he had spoken with Kohli after taking over as the chief coach, Gambhir was a bit evasive and eventually said they had exchanged a few text messages.

"How many chats have I had with him, after my announcement or before my announcement, during the games, after the games - I think sometimes just because we want headlines - it is not important. The most important thing right now is that we both have to be working extremely hard to make India proud. And that is our job.

"He is a thorough professional, he is a world-class athlete, he is a world-class player. I have always said that. I have huge respect for him as a player and it is going to continue. And hopefully, we can work together really well," Gambhir said.

Gambhir also talked about Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have both quit the T20I format but are still part of the 50-over and Test squads. He said both of them could be part of the ODI World Cup in 2027, fitness permitting.

"I think they have shown what they can deliver on the big stage, whether it's the T20 World Cup or the 50-over World Cup as well," Gambhir said.

"One thing I can be very clear of is that both those guys have a lot of cricket left in them. More importantly, with the Champions Trophy (in 2025) and a big tour of Australia (in November 2024), obviously, they would be motivated enough. And then, hopefully, if they can keep their fitness, the 2027 (ODI) World Cup as well," said Gambhir.

He, however, clarified that the final decision will be with Kohli and Rohit Sharma themselves. "But this is a very personal decision. I can't say how much cricket is left in them. Ultimately, it's up to them as well, it's up to the players. How much can they contribute to the team's success? Because, ultimately, it's the team that is important."

"But looking at what Virat and Rohit can deliver, I think they still have a lot of cricket [left to play]. They're still world-class players and obviously any team would want to have both of them for as long as possible," Gambhir added.

The 2027 ODI World Cup will be held in Africa as South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will jointly host the tournament.

Gambhir also talked about managing the workload for someone like Jasprit Bumrah, who has been a vital cog for India in all three formats.

"I've said it before, workload management for someone like Jasprit (Bumrah) is important. He is one rare bowler that anyone would want. You want him to play important games. That's why the workload management for not just him but fast bowlers is important,” Gambhir said in the press conference.

Gambhir informed a final decision regarding his support staff will be taken after the Sri Lanka tour. For the time being, Abhishek Nayar and Ryan Ten Doeschate will be the Assistant Coaches while Sairaj Bahutule will be the bowling coach with T. Dilip retained as the fielding coach.

"This is going to be the crux of the support staff. As I said, we still have one month after the Sri Lanka tour. We will try and finalise it after the Sri Lanka tour. But, I have worked with people like Abhishek Nayar, and Ryan Ten Doeschate very closely. In the last two months, especially in the IPL, I have enjoyed working with them. They are thorough professionals," Gambhir said in a press conference on Monday.

"Hopefully Ryan and Abhishek can have a successful stint. Hopefully, we can have a successful tenure as coaches. I am really looking forward to working with the rest of the other guys as well. I have had some really good feedback from the players about the other guys as well. I am really looking forward to working with them," he added.

Reports have suggested that Gambhir wants Morne Morkel as the bowling coach but he is currently not available and is likely to join the team later.

Gambhir thanked BCCI for giving him a free hand in picking his support staff. "Really happy with the BCCI. They have agreed to most of the things I have asked for. I was really surprised when I was reading all the news. Abhishek, as assistant coach, Ryan, as assistant coach. I personally feel there could be assistant coaches working and focussing on all three departments rather than one specific department. That's the reason we now have two assistant coaches. That's the way we will go forward as well. Yes, we will get to know the exact support staff after the Sri Lanka tour," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.