Gajraj Rao suggests Shalini Pandey’s pairing opposite Kartik Aaryan

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shalini Pandey, who is known for her work in ‘Arjun Reddy’, ‘Maharaj’ OTT show ‘Dabba Cartel’, and others, received a praise from senior actor Gajraj Rao, as the latter suggested her name to pair opposite Bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan.

Recently during the IIFA award ceremony, Gajraj Rao said, “Shalini Pandey, with whom I recently did a show called ‘Dabba Cartel’ would make an ideal on-screen partner for Kartik Aaryan”.

‘Dabba Cartel’, which is streaming on Netflix, also stars Shabana Azmi and Jyotika. The show is garnering huge appreciation from fans and audiences alike, with everyone applauding Shalini's performance as Raji.

Having impressed audiences with her powerful performances in ‘Arjun Reddy’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, ‘.Maharaj’, and the recently released ‘Dabba Cartel’, Shalini Pandey has carved a niche for herself in Indian cinema. Gajraj Rao’s recommendation now fuels excitement about a potential collaboration between her and Kartik Aaryan.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan bagged the IIFA trophy for Best Actor (Male) for his work in the superhit horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

His heartfelt acceptance speech resonated with the audience as he reflected on the challenges and triumphs that shaped his career, particularly his journey with the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise.

The actor, referencing his role in ‘Chandu Champion’, said, "I don't have words right now. I am not Chandu, I am the champion. I know this is not an award for that film, but I have the same feeling”.

He acknowledged the skepticism he faced when he first stepped into the franchise, recalling how people questioned whether he could carry ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ on his shoulders. "From the beginning, when I was cast for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, people questioned whether I could carry the film on my shoulders. And even during ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, we didn't know if we would succeed on the big day”, he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.