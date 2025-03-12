Gajraj Rao calls Madhuri Dixit’s performance as ‘witnessing a magical dream’

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actor Gajraj Rao, who is known for his work in projects such as “Bandit Queen”, “Black Friday”, “Badhaai Ho” and “Yudhra”, has heaped praise on Bollywood’s twinkle toes Madhuri Dixit Nene’s performance and said it was like witnessing a magical dream with open eyes.”

Gajraj took to Instagram, where he shared a video of Madhuri dancing on the number “Ghoomer” from the 2018 historical drama “Padmaavat” starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh among many others.

For the caption, Gajraj wrote: “Madhuri Ji ko stage par perform karte dekhna aisa hai jaise, aapne khuli aankhon se koi mayavi sapna dekha ho, ekdum jaaduI sama baandh diya unhone Jaipur mein IIFA ke dauraan. Aapke shahar mein Madhuri Ji kabhi live show karein to zaroor jaiyega… main to jaunga… @madhuridixitnene @iifa #madhuridixitnene.”

“(Watching Madhuri Ji perform on stage feels like witnessing a magical dream with open eyes—she truly created an enchanting atmosphere during IIFA in Jaipur. If Madhuri Ji ever does a live show in your city, make sure to attend… I definitely will! @madhuridixitnene)”

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Swaroop Khan, “Ghoomer” had Deepika performing the traditional Rajasthani folk dance on a set that replicates the interior of Chittorgarh Fort.

The film followed the story of Deepika played Rani Padmavati, known for her beauty, wife of Maharawal Ratan Singh, played by Shahid. Sultan Alauddin Khilji, essayed by Ranveer, hears of her beauty and attacks her kingdom to enslave her.

Talking about Gajraj, his latest is “Dupahiya” along with Renuka Shahane. The series, set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur, stars Gajraj, Renuka, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma in the lead roles.

Created and executive produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under their banner, Bombay Film Cartel, the series is directed by Sonam Nair and created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

