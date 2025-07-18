Freida Pinto to lead series ‘Unaccustomed Earth’

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actress Freida Pinto is all set to star in streaming giant Netflix‘s upcoming series “Unaccustomed Earth,” an adaptation of the Jhumpa Lahiri short story collection.

Pinto will play Parul Chaudhury in the series, which was originally announced in April. As previously reported, Netflix has commissioned eight episodes, reports variety.com.

The official tagline for the show states that it is “an epic, soapy, and culturally vibrant drama about a tight-knit Indian American community navigating love, desire, and belonging.”

“Rich with nuance, passion, and unforgettable characters, ‘Unaccustomed Earth’ invites you into the elite and insular Indian-American community of Cambridge. When a star-crossed romance between a devoted wife and her long lost love comes to light, a scandalous affair is born and new battle lines are drawn in this intensely interconnected immigrant community.”

Pinto is known for her breakout role in the Oscar-winning film “Slumdog Millionaire” by Danny Boyle, which marked her debut in cinema.

She was later seen in films like “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” “Knight of Cups,” “Hillbilly Elegy,” and “Mr. Malcolm’s List.” In television, Pinto is known for her roles in “Guerilla,” “Surface,” and “The Path.”

John Wells will co-write the adaptation with Madhuri Shekar .

Nisha Ganatra, who had originally optioned the book and developed the series, will also executive produce. Lahiri will executive produce as well, along with Erica Saleh, Erin Jontow of JWP, and Celia Costas. Warner Bros. Television, where Wells is under an overall deal, will produce.

This is the latest Lahiri book to be adapted for the screen. Her novel “The Namesake” was made into a film in 2006 starring Kal Penn, Tabu, and late star Irrfan Khan.

The Namesake was directed by Mira Nair. It told the story of immigrant Bengali parents Ashima and Ashoke, who try to adjust to life in America, while their son Gogol tries to find his identity and choose between the two worlds.

