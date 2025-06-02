Four Nations Tournament: Indian junior women’s hockey team falls 2-4 to Argentina

Rosario (Argentina), June 2 (IANS) The Indian junior women’s hockey team ended on the wrong side of a 2-4 scoreline against hosts Argentina in their final fixture at the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina. Kanika Siwach (11’, 45’) struck twice for India, continuing her impressive run of form in the competition.

The game began at a quick pace, with four goals scored in the first quarter alone. Argentina got off to a flying start as Sol Guignet Gunazu (5’) opened the scoring. Just minutes later, Sol Ollala De Labra (7’) doubled the lead, putting the home side firmly in control.

India pulled one back in the 11th minute through Kanika Siwach, who showed sharp awareness to reduce the deficit. However, Argentina responded quickly, with Milagros del Valle Alastra restoring the two-goal cushion in the 13th minute.

Following a quiet second quarter, Argentina added a fourth through Maxima Duportal in the 37th minute. Kanika netted her second of the game in the 45th minute, giving India a glimmer of hope, but Argentina managed the final quarter well to seal the 4-2 victory.

Earlier, India secured a 3-1 win in the shootout against Uruguay following a 2-2 draw in regulation time in their fifth fixture of the Four Nations Tournament.

India's vice-captain, Hina (10’) and Lalrinpuii (24’) put India in control early in the match, while Geeta, Kanika, and Lalthantluagi converted their chances in the shootout to seal the victory.

In the clash against Chile, India suffered a 1-3 defeat in a shootout after a 2-2 draw in their fourth match. Sukhveer Kaur (35) and Kanika Siwach (47) were the goalscorers for India while Jacinta Solari (27) and Captain Laura Muller (42) scored for Chile.

Indian junior women began their tour on a positive note with a 2-1 win over Chile on May 25. Sukhveer Kaur (39) and Kanika Siwach (58') were the goal scorers for India. Javeria Saenz (20) scored the only goal for Chile.

They then enjoyed a 3-2 victory over Uruguay in their second match on May 26. The game remained level by the end of the third quarter, but Kanika Siwach scored a crucial brace in the final stretch to help India emerge victorious.

India clinched a hard-fought 2-0 win in the shootout against hosts Argentina after a 1-1 draw in regulation time in their third match. Kanika (44) scored India's lone goal during regulation time while Lalrinpuii and Lalthantluangi netted in the shootout to secure the victory.

