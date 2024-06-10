Four killed in road accident in Afghanistan

Kabul, June 10 (IANS) At least four people died, and seven others were injured as a passenger vehicle fell into a valley in northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, a local official said on Monday.

According to the Provincial Director of Information and Culture, Hekmatullah Mohammadi, the mishap occurred on Sunday night in the province's Yaftal-e-Payan district after the vehicle veered off the road and overturned into a valley as the driver was unfamiliar with the street, reports Xinhua news agency.

The victims, who were workers and residents of the eastern Laghman province, were returning from Raghistan district to Faizabad city, the provincial capital of Badakhshan province, Mohammadi added.

Further details are awaited.

