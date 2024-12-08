Four killed, eight injured in blast at residential building in Iran

Tehran, Dec 8 (IANS) At least four people were killed and eight others injured in an explosion at a residential building in the northwestern Iranian province of East Azarbaijan.

The blast occurred in the provincial capital Tabriz on Saturday afternoon due to natural gas release.

The blast inflicted damage on a few nearby buildings, said Vahid Shadinia, spokesman for the provincial emergency medical service, reports Xinhua news agency quoting the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA).

Rescuers and law enforcement teams, as well as six ambulances, have been sent to the scene, Shadinia said, adding that the rescue and relief operations were continuing and that further details would be provided subsequently.

