Former TN minister Sengottaiyan gives ultimatum to Palaniswami to bring back estranged AIADMK leaders

Chennai, Sep 5 (IANS) Former AIADMK minister and sitting MLA K.A. Sengottaiyan on Friday openly challenged party General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, demanding that estranged leaders who had quit the party be brought back without any preconditions.

Issuing an ultimatum, Sengottaiyan warned that if this demand is ignored, he and like-minded functionaries would initiate reconciliation efforts on their own within ten days.

Addressing reporters at the AIADMK’s suburban western district office in Gobichettipalayam, Sengottaiyan made an emotional statement, recalling his sacrifices to keep the party united following the death of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

“After Amma’s demise, I was given two opportunities to lead. I set aside my personal interests to ensure that the AIADMK did not disintegrate. It was V.K. Sasikala who recommended Edappadi Palaniswami as the chief ministerial candidate,” he said.

The senior leader said several workers and cadres strongly feel that those who left the party for various reasons must be welcomed back.

“This is not about individuals but about the survival of the movement. We must forget and forgive, as MGR taught us. Only by embracing those who left can we secure victory again,” he asserted.

Sengottaiyan revealed that he had already approached Palaniswami, along with senior leaders Natham Viswanathan, Velumani, Thangamani, Anbazhagan, and C.V. Shanmugam, urging him to consider reconciliation. However, Palaniswami reportedly refused to entertain the proposal.

“The sentiments of the cadres cannot be ignored. If the General Secretary continues to resist, we will take the initiative ourselves,” Sengottaiyan cautioned.

In his remarks, Sengottaiyan also acknowledged the ongoing cold war between himself and Palaniswami, but maintained that his stand was driven solely by party interests.

“People expect us to rise above personal differences. The AIADMK’s strength lies in unity. Within ten days, efforts should be launched to bring back those who left, otherwise we will act independently,” he declared.

The outburst has triggered fresh tremors within the AIADMK at a time when it is grappling with internal factionalism and pressure from expelled leaders seeking re-entry.

Observers believe Sengottaiyan’s ultimatum could intensify the already simmering leadership tensions ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

