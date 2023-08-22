Former medical superintendent & two others suspended for embezzlement of funds in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar, Aug 22 (IANS) J&K government on Tuesday suspended the former Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Kulgam and two others for embezzlement of hospital funds.

Officials said that a two-member committee has been set up to enquire the matter and submit a report within 15 days.

Officials who have been placed under suspension are Dr. Afsana Banoo, the then Medical Superintendent, District Hospital, Kulgam, Mohammad Ashraf, the then Senior Assistant, District Hospital, Kulgam and Mohammad Shafi, Senior Assistant, District Hospital, Kulgam.

“It is further ordered that during the period of suspension, they shall remain attached in the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir and he shall submit their bio-metric attendance to the Health and Medical Education Department on monthly basis,” the government order said.

It must be recalled that few days back a private security guard of district hospital Kulgam was arrested on the charges of withdrawing Rs 33 lakhs from the official account of the Medical Superintendent district hospital Kulgam.

He was arrested and the money was recovered from him.

