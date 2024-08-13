Football transfers: Atletico announce Alvarez, Gallagher's deal gets ultimatum; Zubamendi rejects Liverpool

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The 2024 football season is just days away from beginning, and all teams are scurrying across the transfer market hoping to find the final pieces of the puzzle in hopes of maximizing their side’s hopes of attaining silverware.

The biggest news in the past day has been the announcement of Julian Alvarez on a deal reported to be worth 90 million euros including add-ons, which will tie the Argentinian to Atletico Madrid for six years.

Alvarez joins from Manchester City, where he has won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FA Cup, European Super Cup and the Club World Cup, in which he was the top scorer with two goals. Across two seasons in England, he played 103 games and recorded 36 goals and 18 assists.

Although the side has completed their marquee signing, a question mark looms over their deal with Chelsea over Conor Gallagher.

Two separate deals were set in place which would have seen Gallagher join Atletico Madrid and Samu Omorodion join Chelsea. However, Samu was not being able to finalise details on the contract the deal fell through, according to 'The Athletic' report.

Gallagher is currently in Madrid and Atletico have been given an ultimatum by the London club stating that they can sign the English midfielder but if the deal is not finalised on Tuesday, then the 24-year-old will be ordered to come back and join training.

Chelsea also views their hunt for Atletico striker Joao Felix as a separate deal. According to a report by Portuguese sports daily O JOGO, Chelsea have submitted a 65 million euro deal to Atletico for Felix.

In other news, Liverpool’s hunt for their first signing of this transfer window came to a halt when Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi rejected a move to the English giants.

Zubimendi is said to have a 60 million euros release clause with the club, but a new contract was enough to reject the offer from Anfield, according to reports by Spanish outlet Relevo.

Although Liverpool are the only Premier League club yet to sign a player this summer, the team is still active in the market when it comes to making sales as Brentford has signed Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool on a five-year deal, with a one-year club option on a deal reported to be worth 27.5 million Pounds.

The attacking midfielder played 21 times for the Reds since joining in 2022 after breaking through across the other side of West London with Fulham, as he netted 10 goals and recorded eight assists as a 19-year-old in their Championship promotion-winning campaign in 2021/22.

Photos were shared on social media on Monday of Bayern Munich duo Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui on their way to Manchester United to complete their respective deals, which will see them play at Old Trafford next season.

The Bayern Munich pair will cost 51 million pounds and were at Carrington to take part in their medicals. The deal is expected to be announced imminently.

The deals were only made possible because Manchester United were able to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham for a reported 15 million Pounds.

The Athletic also reported that Bournemouth are searching the transfer market for the replacement of Dominic Solanke after a 65 million euro deal was struck with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Cherries are looking to replace Solanke with Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah but Arsenal value their academy striker quite highly and are prepared to keep him in the squad if their valuation is not met.

