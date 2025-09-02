Onam 2025: 10 Best Places Serving Grand Sadhya in Bengaluru

This Onam, Bengaluru is turning into a celebration hub as restaurants across the city serve sumptuous Onam Sadhya spreads. Whether you want a full festive feast, a stylish dine in experience or a convenient takeaway for home, the city has plenty of options to choose from.

Coracle at BIC in Domlur is offering a memorable Sadhya on August 31 and September 5. Diners can enjoy Rasam, Thoran, Avial and sweet treats like Sharkkaravaratty, with meals priced around ₹1,900 per person.

No 10 Fort Cochin has put together a spread of 30 dishes, available at all its outlets from September 4 to 6. Guests can opt for dine in at ₹1,299 or takeaway for ₹2,100, served traditionally on banana leaves.

Salt Mango Tree in Indiranagar is serving Sadhya daily from August 30 to September 7. With dishes like Erissery, Olan, Kalan and chips, prices begin at ₹1,400 for both dine in and takeaway slots.

Tijouri at Radisson Blu Atria is serving vegetarian and Malabar non vegetarian Sadhya from September 5 to 7, with prices set at ₹2,200 per person.

Moplah’s in Koramangala is presenting a 26 dish Sadhya with options for dine in or takeaway on September 5, priced between ₹1,499 and ₹2,499 for two people.

Kappa Chakka Kandhari, also in Koramangala, is making it easy for families with festive meal boxes priced at ₹8,000, each serving five to six people with classic Sadhya favourites.

Upscale hotels have also joined in. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield’s Feast is serving from September 2 to 5 with prices starting at ₹2,599. JW Marriott’s Spice Terrace has more than 20 traditional delicacies at ₹2,200, while ITC Gardenia, Ritz Carlton, Oterra and Hilton are adding to the festive dining options, many with special décor and performances.

From cozy home style meals to lavish hotel spreads, Bengaluru is offering something for everyone this Onam. Families and friends can look forward to celebrating the festival with food that blends tradition and festivity.