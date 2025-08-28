‘Floods ravaged Himachal, CM busy with Rahul Gandhi’: BJP blasts Sukhvinder Sukhu

Shimla, Aug 28 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition, Jairam Thakur, on Thursday said the state was ravaged by the natural calamity and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is missing from the state and attending Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar.

“When questions were raised in the House on arrangements by the government on relief and rescue operations, instead of answering them seriously, the government made political statements. The government lied in the House about disaster relief. Owing to this, the BJP legislature party expressed its displeasure by walking out of the House,” a BJP leader told the media here.

He said, “How serious the government is about the disaster can be gauged from the attitude of the Chief Minister that a large area of Himachal Pradesh has been cut off from the world. Roads and communication networks have come to a standstill. People have not been able to talk for two days, but the Chief Minister is participating in a political function in other states. Our MLAs are saying that they have not been able to contact many places in their areas. In many disaster-affected areas, there is no sign of a government.”

The Leader of Opposition said that thousands of people are stranded in Kullu, Chamba, Kangra and Lahaul-Spiti districts after the snapping of roads.

“There are a large number of people who are stuck in their vehicles for two days. The holy pilgrimage of Manimahesh was in its final stage, but a large number of people are stranded there, too. In such a situation, the government’s priority should have been to rescue as many people as possible and take them to safe places.

“The state government should have asked the Central government to provide as many helicopters as possible to airlift many people on priority. In such a difficult situation, the Chief Minister is giving priority to sitting in Rahul Gandhi's car.”

Thakur said the Chief Minister, who formed the government by stealing the mandate of the people of Himachal Pradesh in the name of false guarantees, does not know how he is going to take out the ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.