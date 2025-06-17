Five lakh devotees expected at Lord Murugan conference in Madurai on June 22: BJP’s Nainar Nagendran

Chennai, June 17 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu unit is preparing for a massive show of spiritual solidarity, with state president Nainar Nagendran announcing that the upcoming Murugan Conference in Madurai is expected to draw over 500,000 devotees.

The event, scheduled for June 22, will be held near the historic city that holds deep cultural and religious significance for Lord Murugan devotees.

Addressing the media at the party’s state headquarters, Kamalalayam, in Chennai, Nagendran said that despite the DMK government’s “efforts to impose unnecessary restrictions,” the spiritual fervor among devotees remains unshaken.

“Lakhs of Murugan bhakts are expected to congregate in Madurai, reinforcing Tamil Nadu’s deep-rooted spiritual traditions,” he stated.

The conference will see the participation of top political leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, both of whom have confirmed their presence.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary K. Palaniswami has also been formally invited as a guest, reflecting the larger unity among alliance partners on spiritual platforms.

Nainar Nagendran reiterated that the event is not political. “This is a spiritual gathering, a celebration of faith in Lord Murugan. It should not be viewed through a political lens,” he emphasised.

However, he added, “Any political movement that aligns itself with the spiritual aspirations of the people will naturally find resonance and success.”

The Murugan Bhakts’ Conference, conceptualised by the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, aims to unify devotees of Lord Murugan -- widely worshipped across Tamil Nadu, particularly in hill temples like Palani, Thiruchendur, Swamimalai, and Pazhamudircholai. The deity is regarded as the Tamil god of war and wisdom, and Murugan devotion forms a core element of Tamil Saivite tradition.

The event will also feature cultural programmes, devotional singing, and the screening of a specially produced theme video and song, which was released earlier by senior BJP leaders, including former Governor and party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Organisers said that arrangements are being made to accommodate the large influx of devotees expected to arrive from across the state and neighbouring regions, with the conference set to mark a major spiritual milestone in Tamil Nadu’s devotional calendar.

