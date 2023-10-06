Five kids injured after mistaking bomb for ball in Bihar's Araria

Patna, Oct 6 (IANS) Five children sustained splinter injuries after a bomb exploded in Bihar's Araria district, said police on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday evening when the children were tending to the cattle.

One of the victims named Akhtari Parveen (12) has been critically injured and is admitted to the Sadar hospital. Other victims have been identified as Sonu Kumar (16), Mohammad Afzal (12), Sadik Nafad (7) and Julfraj (10).

The children had taken their cattle near the canal in ward number 10 of Kalabalua Panchayat under Raniganj police station where they spotted a white bag kept under the clay.

"When they pulled out the bag, they found two ball-like objects in it. Assuming these to be balls, they started playing with them. As one of the balls fell on the ground, it exploded," said Mohammad Israel, Mukhiya representative of Kalabalua Panchayat.

The villagers immediately informed about the incident to the local Raniganj police station.

"The children found two bombs and one of them exploded. We have defused another bomb. There is a possibility that a dacoity took place in Kalabalua village a few days ago and the accused may have kept the bombs hidden at this place," said Rampukar Singh, SDPO of Araria Sadar.

