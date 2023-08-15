Five houses collapse in Shimla; residents moved to safer places

Shimla, Aug 15 (IANS) In another landslide in Himachal Pradesh capital, at least five houses collapsed in the Krishna Nagar area close to the Old Bus Stand on Tuesday, officials said.

The houses were vacated as cracks had surfaced there. As the houses crashed, they fell on a slaughter house, where some people were reportedly working.

Several nearby houses have been vacated as a preventive measure, said an official, adding that the people have been moved to safer places.

