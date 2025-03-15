Five held for pelting stones at girls' toilet of govt school, assaulting student in K'taka

Tumakuru, March 15 (IANS) Five people were arrested on Saturday in connection with pelting stones at the girls' toilet of a government school in Karnataka and assaulting a schoolboy who questioned their act.

The accused have been identified as Mehboob Sharif, Shamshuddin, Irfan, Mubaraq, Muddassir, Yasin, and Tazim, all residents of Huliyar city.

Police have launched a search for two more suspects.

According to the police, the incident occurred at the Government School in Huliyar town in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk of Tumakuru district on Friday.

Yashwanth, a school student, noticed the group hurling stones at the girls' toilet and confronted them, warning them to stop.

Enraged by this, the group chased him onto the school premises and brutally attacked him with sticks.

The head teacher and school staff rushed to the spot and rescued the boy from the attackers. As teachers and other students gathered, the accused fled the scene.

The student sustained injuries in his back and head and has been admitted to the government hospital in Chikkanayakanahalli town.

The school management lodged a complaint with Huliyar police station regarding the assault on the student and pelting stones at the girls' toilet.

Notably, Tumakuru is the hometown of Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

The BJP has repeatedly accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of appeasement politics, claiming that "miscreants from the minority community have no fear of the law in the state".

Former CM and BJP MLA Basavaraja Bommai, while criticising the case of the murder of a nurse in Haveri district, had charged that the 'love jihad' network is actively operating in the state, and the rising number of such incidents is due to the "lack of fear" among criminals.

CM Bommai said: "The rise in such crimes is due to the lack of fear among criminals and emphasised that only strict punishment for the guilty can curb such incidents."

