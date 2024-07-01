First FIR registered in Pali under new criminal law in Rajasthan

Jaipur, July 1 (IANS) The first FIR in Rajasthan under the new criminal law was registered at the Sadari police station in Pali on Monday.

The new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively, with effect from July 1.

Director General of Police (Cybercrime and State Crime Record Bureau), Hemant Priyadarshi, said the FIR was registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Byay Sanhita on charges of assault and causing damage to property.

An official from the Sadari police station said that Madanlal, a resident of Morkha, said in his complaint that he plows people's fields on rent. On Sunday, he was supposed to plow the field of a person named Sardar Singh, but when the tractor was passing through an adjacent field owned by Sumer Singh, the latter got angry.

Sumer Singh reportedly stopped Madanlal midway and bashed him, leaving him injured.

The incident was reported at 7.30 a.m. on Monday.

