Filmmaker Muzaffar Ali highlights Umrao Jaan’s deep connection with feminine identity

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) As “Umrao Jaan” returned to the big screen on June 27, 2025, over three decades after its original release, director Muzaffar Ali reflected on the film’s enduring legacy and its powerful portrayal of feminine identity.

Speaking about the re-release, Ali emphasized how the timeless classic continues to resonate with audiences for its nuanced depiction of womanhood, culture, and grace. Muzaffar stated, “There is an uncanny continuity in carrying forward the essence of my Umrao Jaan. Almost three generations have revered this as an heirloom and legacy of their emotional evolution. It will be a twofold experience. Watching their grandparent’s sensibility and their very own discovery. It is a timeless film in every way ahead of time.”

Sharing thoughts on why the film still resonates today, the filmmaker added, “It is passion, rootedness and care for detail. It is not just an identity of a place or culture but the identity of womanhood. The enduring performance of Rekha is matchless. One of the greatest roles an actress brings to life and leaves it to her audience to live their lives through it.”

The Bollywood classic “Umrao Jaan,” starring Rekha in the lead role, returned to theatres on June 27 in a newly restored 4K version. The re-release was accompanied by a special coffee table book featuring rare behind-the-scenes insights. Showcasing rare photographs, original costume sketches, calligraphy, poetry, and personal memories from the set, the book served as both a collector’s treasure and a heartfelt homage to the film’s artistic essence.

PVR Inox announced the re-release on Instagram, writing, “A story of elegance, love, and timeless music! Revisit Umrao Jaan in stunning 4K – a cinematic jewel restored, reimagined, and reborn with our Curated Shows. #UmraoJaan re-releasing at PVR INOX on June 27!.”

Talking about the re-release of the film, Rekha had earlier shared, “‘Umrao Jaan’ is not just a film I acted in, she lives within me, breathes through me, even now. At the time, none of us could have imagined the timelessness of the film, the way it would gently etch itself into the soul of Indian cinema. To see it return to the big screen is like watching an old love letter being opened by a new generation. My heart is full.”

