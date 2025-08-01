Filmmaker Anand Gandhi calls ‘Maya’ a bold step in using fiction to influence society

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Visionary filmmaker Anand Gandhi, along with game designer Zain Memon, has launched the MAYA Narrative Universe—a bold and timely mythology designed for the age of AI.

Described as a powerful response to the era of narrative manipulation, Gandhi shared, “We’re witnessing the greatest experiment in narrative control in human history. MAYA is a response to that. MAYA doesn’t just entertain; it empowers. It demystifies the invisible architecture of control, from the data trails we leave behind to the subconscious nudges we don’t even notice. This universe is a toolkit for immunity against digital manipulation.”

The game designer-tech specialist Zain Memon (SHASN, AZADI) added, “Maya isn’t about heroes vs villains. It’s about the defining conflicts of our civilization today: truth vs dogma, innovation vs stagnation, freedom vs control, and haves vs have-nots.”

Conceived by visionary filmmaker Anand Gandhi (Ship of Theseus, Tumbbad) and innovative game designer and tech expert Zain Memon (SHASN, AZADI), “Maya” is a groundbreaking science-fiction fantasy from the cutting-edge storytelling collective, Department of Lore Inc.

The “Maya” narrative universe expands across a wide spectrum of storytelling formats—from films, games, and novels to toys, graphic novels, and immersive experiences. Its journey begins with the launch of the first novel, Maya: Seed Takes Root, set to release globally on August 19, 2025.

Blending elements of science fiction, fantasy, and deep philosophical inquiry, Maya is crafted for the hyperconnected, hyperaware minds of the modern world. It delves into the questions we often overlook—probing how thoughts are influenced, decisions subtly guided, and futures quietly engineered.

Crafted over four years by the Department of Lore, the "Maya" universe is the result of a rich collaboration with experts ranging from evolutionary biologists and linguists to architects, philosophers, and systems theorists.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.