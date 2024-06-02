FIH Pro League: Indian women’s hockey team goes down 2-3 against Great Britain

London, June 2 (IANS) The Indian women’s hockey team went down 2-3 against Great Britain in their second match of the London leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 at the Lee Valley Hockey Stadium.

Navneet Kaur (34’) and Sharmila Devi (56’) scored the goals for India, while for Great Britain, Charlotte Watson (5’ and 7’) and Isabelle Petter (57’) were on target.

In the first quarter, India started the game with a dominating presence, putting the hosts Great Britain on the backfoot and entering their territory swiftly. Despite India’s attempts to ease this pressure by counter-attacks, Great Britain maintained their momentum, and scored early through Charlotte Watson (5’) after she found the back of the net from a penalty stroke. Charlotte Watson (7’) was again on the scoresheet as she doubled Great Britain’s lead finding the back of the net from a close range.

At the start of the second quarter, the Indian team increased the frequency of their attacks in an attempt to get back in the game, forcing Great Briain’s midfielders to make back passes and maintain possession. Interestingly, the strategy helped Great Britain in neutralising the Indian team’s attack, allowing them to maintain their 2-0 lead going into the half-time break.

With India desperately trying to find ways to bounce back, the third quarter was entertaining with both teams displaying quick-fire hockey with both teams stepping up the ante in attack. India’s efforts paid off as Navneet Kaur (34’) pulled one back for India after scoring a brilliant field goal. With India switching gears, they put Great Britain’s defenders on the backfoot with their high pressing, but a second Indian goal remained elusive. The third quarter ended with hosts Great Britain leading 2-1.

High on confidence after scoring, the Indian team came out all guns blazing in the fourth and final quarter of the match and kept Great Britain under pressure by attacking rigorously. However, the hosts kept their defence tight. Sharmila Devi (56’) pulled back another one for India and made the last few minutes of the game exciting. However, it was Great Britain which extended their lead after Isabelle Petter (57’) found the net. The match ended with Great Britain winning the match 3-2.

The Indian team will next take on Germany on June 8.

