Few areas in Hyderabad remain flooded following heavy rain

Hyderabad, Aug 8 (IANS) A few low-lying areas in Hyderabad remained flooded on Friday following heavy rain on Thursday night.

Residents in Yellareddyguda in the Ameerpet area and Picket colony in Secunderabad spent a sleepless night as the flood water entered their houses.

Some roads in Kukatpally, Madhapur, Gachibowli and Raidurgam in information technology corridors remained submerged.

Teams of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were making efforts to pump out water from affected areas. Sanitation workers were also engaged in the removal of debris and silt.

Greater Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi visited Ambedkar Nagar in Banjara Hills, where a retaining wall of an open drain collapsed. She directed officials to install cautionary boards till the reconstruction of the wall is completed.

The compound wall of a temple also collapsed in the Puppalaguda area in Manikonda following heavy rain. A couple of adjoining buildings were partially damaged in the incident. However, there were no casualties.

Water also entered many houses in OU Colony in Shaikhpet. People complained that they were facing the problem in every rainy season and demanded that authorities find a permanent solution.

Several areas in the city and the outskirts recorded heavy rainfall on Thursday night. The highest rainfall of 13.38 centimetres was recorded at Khajaguda Sports Complex in Gachibowli, followed by 12.03 centimetres in Saroor Nagar and Srinagar Colony, 11.88 cm in Khairatabad and 11.60 cm in Yusufguda.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad Police have advised people to avoid non-essential travel. The IT companies have also been advised to consider work from home wherever possible. It also recommended early logouts.

"Last night's cloudburst brought over 100 mm of intense rainfall to several parts of the city, potentially causing road damage and waterlogging in some areas. Moderate to heavy showers are likely to continue during the day and intensify by evening and night," Cyberabad Police said in a social media post.

Meanwhile, the city's twin reservoirs, Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar across the Musi River, received heavy inflows due to continuing rain upstream.

Authorities lifted four gates of Himayat Sagar to release about 2,500 cusecs of water downstream. People residing along the river were alerted.

The water level in Himayat Sagar on Friday morning was 1763.10 feet against the Full Reservoir Level of 1763.50 feet, while the water level in Osman Sagar stood at 1783.10 feet against the Full Reservoir Level of 1790 feet.

Heavy rain lashed some districts of Telangana on Thursday. The highest rainfall of 15.40 cm was recorded in Atmakur in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Shaligouraram in Nalgonda district recorded 14.15 cm rainfall, followed by 13.38 cm in Serilingampally in Rangareddy district, and 13.13 cm in Addagudur in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

A car was submerged in a stream near Nelapatla in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The incident occurred when the car driver tried to cross the stream, which was in spate following heavy rain in the area.

Six people travelling in the car managed to come out safely. The car was washed away for some distance.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in south Telangana districts for the next four days.

A yellow alert has been issued to Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, and Gadwal districts.

The Met Office has forecast light to moderate rain in Hyderabad on Friday.

