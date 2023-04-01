'Feel, soul, vocal range are essential for new-age songs,' says Aaman Trikha

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Playback singer Aaman Trikha, who is known for 'Hookah Bar' from 'Khiladi 786' , 'Go Go Govinda' from 'OMG - Oh My God!' , 'Butterfly' song from 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' and many more, feels that it's imperative for a singer to be versatile and have a good range, feel and soul in their voice for new-age songs.

Aaman has once again gone behind the mic for the latest song 'Allah De Bande' from the upcoming Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer film 'Gumraah'. The music for the track has been composed by Mithoon of 'Maula Mere Maula' fame. The song has been also sung by Jubin Nautiyal and the lyrics are by Mithoon himself.

Talking about the song, the singer said: "'Allah De Bande' is my first ever release with Mithoon sir & is quite special. It has a wonderful Sufi touch to it. When he told me about it, I knew it's a song I want to do my best and felt very passionate about the song's theme. My wholehearted gratitude to Mithoon sir for this opportunity."

Trikha got his big entry into Bollywood with the song 'Go Go Govinda'. His superhit songs include 'Hookah Bar', 'Prem Leela', 'Butterfly' and 'Jaaneman Aah'.

He further mentioned: "As a singer, you should have a wide vocal range with your feel intact and I always strive for that. And after having done a plethora of hit party songs, I had always wanted to do slow soulful tracks which wrenches your heart and pierces through your soul. This is a song that has a lingering impact on the listeners and I am so proud we could pull it off."

'Allah De Bande' is available to stream on YouTube.

