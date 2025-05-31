Feared by public support for us, 'fascist' Yunus regime blocked party's website, says Awami League

Dhaka, May 31 (IANS) Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League has strongly condemned the continued "fascist activities" and mindset of the "illegal" interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

In a statement issued on Friday, A.F.M. Bahauddin Nasim, Joint General Secretary of Awami League, claimed that through domestic and foreign conspiracies, the "fascist Yunus clique" has unlawfully seized state power.

"After assuming power through a meticulously crafted design, it was the fascist Yunus himself who declared that the 'reset button has been pressed' -- meaning that the nation's history, heritage, and achievements have been wiped out. Since then, they have made repeated attempts to force the entire nation to see and understand everything only through their lens," read the statement.

Highlighting that anyone who speaks of the Bangladesh Liberation War or freedom of speech is subjected to persecution and repression, Bahauddin Nasim said that the media has been turned into a "tool for glorifying Yunus."

"A reign of fear has been created by mobilising mobs in media houses and firing journalists. Not only has the media lost its ability to form or reflect public opinion, but it has also forgotten its right to express its own voice. Only the news prescribed and approved by this fascist regime is allowed to be published. If any outlet tries to publish anything outside of this, mobs are unleashed upon that media house or journalist. As a result, journalists have been forced to establish self-censorship boundaries," the statement added.

Asserting that the Bangladesh Awami League is a political institution of the people with a deep-rooted connection to the soul of the nation, he further said that no force can sever this bond.

The Awami League leader stated that in every adverse situation, the people of Bangladesh will continue to place their trust in the party, adding that the party will advance by embracing the people's aspirations. Through the united struggle of the people, he expressed hope to overcome all "malicious" activities of the Yunus regime.

"In this situation, the Bangladesh Awami League, embodying democratic aspirations, continues its struggle to secure the rights of the people. The Awami League has always been the alternative voice. Yet, this fascist government, terrified by the public's support for the Awami League, has gone so far as to ban its activities," said the statement.

"Despite this, Awami League leaders and activists remain engaged in an unrelenting struggle to secure the people's rights. Failing to suppress the indomitable courage and strength of the Awami League's leaders and workers, the fascist Yunus regime has now blocked the party's website. We strongly condemn and protest such actions," it added.

