Farmers who benefitted by Raghava Lawrence's free tractors bring produce to actor to express gratitude!

Chennai, May 15 (IANS) In a heartwarming gesture, several poor farmers from the state who stood to benefit from the free tractors that actor Raghava Lawrence donated to them last year have now chosen to express their gratitude to him by gifting him a portion of their produce.

On Thursday, actor, director and producer Raghava Lawrence took to his X timeline to share news of the development and express his happiness.

He wrote, "Hi friends and fans, You are all aware that I handed over 10 tractors to farmers through the Maatram Foundation with my own money. The farmers called me and wanted to bring all the grains and vegetables they farmed using the tractors. My heart feels so full to receive it from their hands and I wish to contribute more for farmers in the future.#Serviceisgod #Mattram."

He also posted a video clip of the farmers meeting him with their produce.

Some of the farmers who had come to greet the actor were also seen speaking in the video clip.

One farmer said, "The tractor that Master(Raghava Lawrence is also referred to as Master as he was a dance choreographer before turning actor)came and gave us last year was not just beneficial to us but to every poor farmer around us. The entire village thought that we should present what we produced using the tractor to the master as a gift."

Another young farmer pointed out that each of the tractors that he presented cost Rs 10 lakhs while a woman farmer expressed the wish that the actor must present many more such tractors to farmers across the state.

One year ago, on International Workers' Day (May 1), Raghava Lawrence had announced the Maatram intiative. Maatram in English means Change.

The actor had then said, "Hi friends and fans, On this Special “Labour’s Day”, I’m very Happy to begin #Maatram journey under the initiative “Service is God” through Our charitable trust. As a first start, 10 Tractors will be provided with my own money for Farmers - The backbone of our country. Everyone do join and support us on this selfless journey for serving the right people in need. Action speaks louder than words. I need all your support and blessings. #Serviceisgod #Maatram From Today!"

The actor put out a video clip of the ten brand new tractors he had ordered and also had them transported to different villages that required assistance.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.