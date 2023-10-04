Farmer run over by tractor by his brothers over land dispute

Firozabad (UP), Oct 4 (IANS) A 70-year-old farmer was allegedly run over by a tractor near his field in Firozabad district.

Two women police constables and three others were injured in the attack by alleged illegal occupants of the farm field while revenue officials were inspecting land records at the Garhi Kalyan village, said the police.

The police identified the deceased as Jagdish, who had complained to the Narkhi police station a few days ago, alleging that his two brothers, Netrapal and Indrapal, had taken forcible possession of a piece of agricultural land purchased by him in 2003 in an auction.

“A team of police, Tehsildar Pushkar Mishra and Lekhpal Ashok Kumar reached the Garhi Kalyan village to verify the documents of the land about which Jagdish complained. When they were verifying the documents, more than a dozen people, including women, attacked them. At the same time, Netrapal and Indrapal ran the tractor over the complainant and crushed a police jeep in which the two women constables were sitting,” said Pawan Pandey, in-charge of Narkhi police station.

The police have arrested three people in connection with the matter and formed several teams to nab the other culprits, including women, who assaulted the government officials and the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Firozabad, Ashish Mishra, said, “We have formed three police teams to arrest those absconding while adequate police force has been deployed in the Garhi Kalyan village to ensure that Tuesday’s incident does not escalate further. Strict action will be taken against all those involved in a planned attack on revenue department officials and the police team. The injured woman constables, Komal and Radha Rani, and three local village residents have been admitted to a hospital.”

