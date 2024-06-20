Farhan Akhtar finally has answer to the frequently asked question: When is ‘Mirzapur 3’ coming?

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar on Thursday attended the trailer launch of his home production ‘Mirzapur 3’ along with the star cast of the much-anticipated series.

Speaking about the large fan following enjoyed by the crime thriller across the globe, Farhan said, “Wherever I go in the world, I face three questions. First, ‘What I’m doing there?’ Second, ‘When is ‘Mirzapur 3’ coming?’ And third, ‘When is ‘Don 3’ coming?’. I’m glad that I have answers to all three questions now,” sending the packed ballroom into splits.

The filmmaker-producer-actor, however, refrained from making any remark on ‘Don 3’, which has been facing the wrath of a section of the fans for replacing Shah Rukh Khan with Ranveer Singh for the titular role.

‘Mirzapur’, which belongs to the second generation of web content, is set to return with its third season that will drop on Amazon Prime on July 5.

The trailer of the upcoming season promises more blood, gore, drama, and politics.

