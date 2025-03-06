Farah Khan shares her experience of choreographing Salman Khan after a long gap

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Filmmaker- choreographer Farah Khan has opened up about her experience of choreographing Salman Khan after a long break.

Reuniting with the actor after several years, Farah shared her excitement about collaborating with Khan for the track ‘Zohra Jabeen’ from his upcoming film “Sikandar.”

Speaking about the creation of ‘Zohra Jabeen’, Farah shared, “I go a really long way with both Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala. One is a friend from childhood and the other is a brother! I’ve done so many songs with both of them, and doing Zohra Jabeen was truly special. I knew the song would be a smash hit, and it was also so much fun to choreograph Salman after such a long time. Working with Rashmika for the first time was a real pleasure—she was so easy to work with.”

On March 4, the makers of the film unveiled the song peppy song Zohra Jabeen and it showed Salman’s cool dance moves and sizzling chemistry with Mandanna. The popular choreographer shared the song on her Instagram and revealed that she had a blast choreographing both Salman and Rashmika. For the caption, Farah wrote, “Had too much fun choreographing @beingsalmanKhan & @rashmika_mandanna for #sikandar.”

The song, composed by Pritam, has been sung by Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi, with lyrics penned by Sameer and Danish Sabri. Talking about the track, Dev shared, “Every singer dreams of lending their voice to a song that becomes an emotion for the audience, and ‘Zohra Jabeen’ is exactly that. And I am honoured to be the voice behind it. Knowing that this is my third song for Salman sir makes it even more special.”

Meanwhile, "Sikandar" marks Salman Khan’s highly anticipated return to the big screen after more than a year. The actor was last seen in the 2023 action-packed film Tiger 3. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar features a star-studded cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.

The film also marks the reunion of the Sultan actor with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, following their successful collaboration on the 2014 blockbuster Kick.

“Sikandar” is set to release in cinemas on March 31, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr.

