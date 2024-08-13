Fantastic opportunity to work with talented players of West Delhi Lions, says coach Manoj Prabhakar

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Former Indian all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar was excited to coach the West Delhi Lions team in the upcoming first edition of the Delhi Premier League which is set to get underway from August 17 at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Manoj Prabhakar, who brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles as head coach of the Nepal cricket team and bowling coach of Delhi's Ranji Trophy-winning team in 2008, is set to bring his expertise and passion for the game to the West Delhi Lions

"I am thrilled to take on the role of coach for the West Delhi Lions in the inaugural Delhi Premier League. This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a talented group of players and help them develop their skills on such a significant platform," said Manoj Prabhakar in a statement.

"I'm excited to bring my experience to the team and am confident that we will play an exciting brand of cricket that will captivate fans. Together, we aim to make a memorable impact in this tournament," he added.

Manoj Prabhakar played 39 Test matches and 130 ODIs for India. He has picked 96 and 157 wickets in Test and ODIs respectively. The former bowling all-rounder has also been the coach of the Afghanistan cricket team.

"We are incredibly excited for our new journey with the Delhi Premier League. Having Manoj Prabhakar as our coach will definitely help the young lads in learning valuable skills from the veteran. With his vast experience and expertise, we are confident that the West Delhi Lions will deliver outstanding performances in DPL," said Dr Rajan Chopra, the owner of the West Delhi Lions.

Meanwhile, West Delhi Lions are gearing up for the Delhi Premier League. Hrithik Shokeen, Indian pacer Navdeep Saini, middle order batter Dev Lakra, bowling allrounder Deepak Punia are some of the key players drafted in the West Delhi Lions squad.

The first edition of the Delhi Premier League will feature 40 matches, including 33 men's and 7 women's games, all held at the prestigious Shri Arun Jaitley Stadium. The tournament will run from August 17 to September 8, 2024, promising thrilling cricketing action for fans and players alike.

West Delhi Lions Squad: Hrithik Shokeen, Navdeep Saini, Dev Lakra, Deepak Punia, Shivank Vashishth, Akhil Chaudhary, Ayush Doseja, Krish Yadav, Anmol Sharma, Jugal Saini, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Vivek Yadav, Aryan Dalal, Masab Alam, Ekansh Dobal, Shivam Gupta, Yogesh Kumar, Suryakant Chauhan, Tishant Donal, Abrahim Ahmad Masoodi

