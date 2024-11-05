Famous folk singer Sharda Sinha dies at 72

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Famous folk singer Sharda Sinha died on Tuesday due to complications arising out of cancer. She was 72.

A few days ago, she was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi due to illness. On Monday, when her health deteriorated, she was put on a ventilator.

Sharda Sinha's son Anshuman Sinha gave this information in a post on the social media platform Facebook.

He said, "All of you will always pray and love for mother. Chhathi Maiya has called mother to her. Mother is now in physical form. She is no longer amongst us."

72-year-old Sharda Sinha, awarded with Padma Bhushan, is known for Maithili and Bhojpuri songs. Her popular songs include 'Vivaah Geet' and 'Chhath Geet'. She has also been awarded Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan for her contribution in music.

Sharda Sinha was born on October 1, 1952, in Bihar’s Samastipur, in a family associated with music. She started her career with All India Radio and Doordarshan in 1980 and soon became famous for her powerful voice and emotional performance.

Sharda Sinha ruled the hearts of the common people of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh with Chhath songs.

As the sad news about the death of the folk singer surfaced, condolence messages started pouring in on social media.

Taking to X, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of Shrimati Sharda Sinha ji. She was a multi-talented folk singer who made Bhojpuri language popular among the masses. People will remember her songs for a long time. With her demise, the world of folk music has lost an influential voice. In this hour of grief, I express my condolences to her bereaved family and fans. Om Shanti!”

“The demise of renowned folk singer, Padma Bhushan Dr. Sharda Sinha ji is extremely sad and an irreparable loss for the entire music world,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aditynath said, “Humble tribute to her! Through her excellent traditional singing, she served many folk languages including Maithili, Bhojpuri and folk culture and brought her respect on the national stage.

“I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet and provide strength to his bereaved family and fans to bear this immense loss. Om peace!” he added.

