Family skeletons dance their way out of the closet in Aadyam Theatre

Produced by Akvarious Productions, this play is a satirical yet stimulating story of a dysfunctional family, their untold personal affairs, and the bittersweet dynamics that shape their identities. Raw and complex emotions simmer beneath the surface, as this family confronts their past and present, and grapples with the fragility of their relationships.

'The F Word', where F stands for the other more infamous word Family, takes the audience on a roller-coaster ride of emotions as they follow Chetan, a high school teacher, and his estranged sister, Unnati, a psychologist, in their quest to understand their parents' tangled marriage. As the family tries to navigate their way through a long-overdue conversation, they unwittingly unleash Pandora's box of family secrets that have been swept under the rug for years.

The tale is a contemporary, humorous take on how every family has skeletons hidden in their closet, which unfolds into a poignant and deeply human exploration of love and loss.

This absorbing comical take on intricate bonds is brought to life by an incredible cast. Akash Khurana essays the Father's role, capturing the indignities of ageing with humour and pathos. Siddharth Kumar brings depth and nuance to his portrayal of the Brother, revealing the character's vulnerabilities and flaws. Malaika Shenoy as the Sister breathes in wisdom, charm, and sensitivity into her character. And finally, Garima Yajnik shines as she portrays the friendly and familiar Restaurant Owner to perfection.

Director Akarsh Khurana, known for his masterful direction, said: "Dysfunctional families have always fascinated me. In fact, even though I get along well with my father, who is acting in the play, I have noticed a common theme of daddy issues in plenty of my work. I think the deeply personal conflict between relatives can be mined for both comedy and pathos. And this time, with Aadyam showcasing smaller productions where scale and razzmatazz are no longer a priority, I could delve deep into a character-driven conversation piece.

"'The F Word' is a deeply personal and prolonged conversation about parents, children, marriage, ageing, resentment, nostalgia, and importance, or lack, of communication. It is darkly comic and surprisingly relatable, or so we hope. If it isn't, well, who said family outings have to be fun?"

Shernaz Patel, the Artistic Director of Aadyam said: "The talented trio of Akash Khurana, Akarsh Khurana, and AKvarious Productions are back again to entertain us with this wonderful bitter-sweet family story. 'The F Word' is a play that will make you laugh out loud and tug at your heartstrings. What will make your theatre experience even more special is that the play is being staged at the exciting, intimate space at the NCPA -- the JBT Box."

The play opens at JBT Box, NCPA, on April 2, with two shows at 4 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. and on April 30 at 4 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

