Family seeks suicide note in Panchkula tragedy, rejects financial crisis theory

Panchkula, May 27 (IANS) With Panchkula shocked as seven members of a family were found dead in a car and police suspect a mass suicide allegedly due to financial stress, the family members are demanding transparency from authorities, especially the release of a suicide note.

The deceased include Praveen Mittal, a 45-year-old businessman, and his father, Deshraj Mittal.

Praveen Mittal’s nephew, Ankit Mittal, expressed his deep shock and confusion over the incident, claiming that the narrative of financial hardship does not align with the family’s recent interactions with Praveen Mittal.

"We don't know anything. The police told us a suicide note was found, but we haven’t been allowed to read it. Until we see it, how can we believe what led to this?" he said.

He recalled seeing his uncle recently at a family wedding in Delhi on April 30, just weeks before the incident.

“He seemed normal, cheerful even. We laughed, celebrated. There was no hint of any distress.”

Ankit Mittal dismissed the financial crisis theory being circulated, noting that although Praveen Mittal had faced setbacks in the past, including a business loss around 2007, there had been no recent indications of acute financial trouble.

"Yes, he suffered losses earlier and even mentioned it back in 2013-14 when he visited us. But he managed well. He had assets, cars, and was renting a house in Panchkula. If there were issues, he never let them show. He even got his children admitted to a government school recently, possibly to manage expenses, but nothing suggested desperation," he said.

According to Ankit Mittal, Praveen Mittal had spent a significant portion of the past decade in Dehradun, where he had moved with his family in search of stability and a better environment.

“He lived there from around 2012 until last year. He shifted multiple times but remained committed to supporting his family. His three children - eldest son, Hardik, aged 15, and twin daughters, who were around 13 - were his world."

Praveen Mittal's father-in-law seemed equally stunned by the turn of events.

“I don’t know what happened. Praveen was in the car business. He may have borrowed money, but I was unaware of any major problems. We only found out through the police. They are not even letting me see my daughter,” he said.

Praveen Mittal's brother also echoed similar sentiments. He acknowledged that his brother had recently mentioned being tense over finances but rejected the notion that debt alone could drive him to such an extreme.

"He did ask for money once, and I helped. Our father also asked him if he needed more, just a few days back, but he declined. I never saw creditors harassing him or any sign of overwhelming pressure. I don't think it's all because of financial debt or something."

Meanwhile, preliminary investigations indicate the family allegedly committed suicide owing to mounting financial debt.

The dead included two minor girls, aged 12-13 years, their brother aged 14-15, their parents and grandparents, said the police.

The police suspected that the family, who previously lived in Chandigarh, had committed suicide.

All seven were found inside the same car, whose rear windshield was covered with a towel, said Additional Commissioner of Police Vikram Nehra.

He said when the victims were shifted to a nearby hospital in Panchkula, only the children’s father was breathing. But he died during treatment.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

