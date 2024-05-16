Fake marriage registration scam busted in Godhra; 100 certificates issued in one month, 550 in six months

Godhra, May 16 (IANS) A fake marriage registration scam has surfaced in Godhra, Gujarat.

A Talati-cum-Mantri (Village Panchayat Secretary) of Bhadrala Village in Godhra registered 100 fake marriages in just one month.

An investigation found that over the last six months, the Talati registered 550 fake marriages and issued certificates for these unions.

The scam is not limited to Godhra and officials said that fugitive couples from Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan were also involved in obtaining fake marriage certificates through the Talati.

“The continuous rise of such cases in the state raises serious concerns about the legitimacy of marriage registrations. The Talati was not only involved in registering marriages within Godhra but also catered to fugitive couples from outside Gujarat,” sources added.

The Talati of Bhadrala Village has been suspended and the involvement of more people in the racket is being investigated.

The officials are also probing the reasons behind couples obtaining fake marriage certificates.

