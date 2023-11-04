Fake currency racket : Nagaland couple, two others arrested in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 4 (IANS) At least four people, including a couple from Nagaland, were arrested for possessing fake Indian currency notes in Assam's Nagaon district.

"Based on a specific input, police conducted an operation in Simaluguri village under Kachua police station of the district," an officer said.

Police have recovered a fake currency printing machine and fake Indian currency notes from the possession of the accused.

The police have not divulged the names of the arrested individuals.

Further investigation is underway.

