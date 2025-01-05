FairPoint: PM Modi's 'AAPda' jibe shakes Delhi politics, more for Kejriwal's AAP

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) No one could have believed that the word 'AAPda (disaster)' could create ripples in political circles. The word is only about destruction and sadness and has nothing to do with politics. But, suddenly in the election campaign for the Delhi Assembly polls, the word has assumed significance. AAPda may as well turn the tables in favour of one political entity and destroy others.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi, without directly naming the Aam Aadmi Party, criticised the AAP government in Delhi, vowing to remove AAPda, he set the stage and the tone for the BJP's election fight against Arvind Kejriwal's party. On January 3, during an event in the national capital, he said that over the last 10 years, an AAPda had befallen Delhi and the people have made up their minds to vote for the BJP in the Assembly polls so that this AAPda could be removed.

Politicians often use catchphrases or buzzwords, especially during election time to run down the opponent. And, in the Delhi Assembly election, which has to be conducted before February 15 when the current Assembly tenure ends, the AAPda seems to have created the right buzz for the BJP and taken a lead over others’ ideas.

The word has everything the BJP needs to sharply attack AAP and its national convenor, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. As per the BJP, the word rightly describes the situation that has been created by Kejriwal's politics in the national capital – that of AAPda for the people of Delhi.

PM Modi also offered justifications for using the AAPda jibe, listing the AAP's "failed" promises and the ongoing corruption cases.

Taking a dig at the Delhi CM, PM Modi said, "I, too, could have built a 'sheesh Mahal' (glass palace) for myself, but my dream was to provide 'pucca' (concrete) houses to my fellow countrymen."

Kejriwal has been criticised for spending lavishly on refurbishing his official residence when he was the CM.

The Prime Minister first used the word, AAPda, while speaking at an event where he handed over the keys of newly constructed flats to the dwellers of clusters under the in-situ slum rehabilitation project at Swabhiman Apartments in Delhi's Ashok Vihar. Without taking Kejriwal's name, PM Modi said that by keeping Anna Hazare on the front, some allegedly "kattar beimaan (staunchly dishonest)" people have pushed the national capital towards the AAPda.

The AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, quickly responded to PM Modi as soon as he ended his speech. Kejriwal said that for 39 minutes in his 43-minute speech, the PM "abused Delhi people and the government elected by them with a massive mandate". On the AAPda remark, Kejriwal said, "BJP is faced with 'aapda' as it has no CM face, narrative, issue for Delhi polls".

Though Kejriwal did react quickly, somehow it seemed less in intensity against the BJP's newest attack strategy.

The fact is that Kejriwal, who started his political career riding the wave created by Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement, is an accused in graft cases. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI and has been on bail. The cases are going on in the courts currently. Several of his cabinet colleagues, AAP MLAs and leaders have also landed in jail on various charges.

Apart from the corruption and crime cases, the Delhi AAP government has also been accused of not doing enough developmental work in the capital city and only indulging in fights and bickering with the Centre.

Kejriwal has also failed to deliver on most of the promises he made during his three stints as Delhi CM -- whether it was about providing 24X7 drinking water supply for all, cleaning the Yamuna River, or establishing new colleges or universities among many others.

And the latest promises that he made have only added to his embarrassment. It was a bizarre situation where a Chief Minister announced schemes, and the government termed them "fraud". Kejriwal announced the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ and ‘Sanjeevani Yojana’, the registration for which was to begin on December 23.

As Kejriwal, CM Atishi, his ministers, MLAs, and AAP volunteers started visiting homes and collecting data about the likely beneficiaries, senior officers in the Delhi government released public notices and disowned the registration process started by CM Atishi and her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal.

It was an unprecedented move, with two Delhi departments -- the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) and the Health and Family Welfare Department -- releasing public notices, saying the welfare schemes launched by AAP have not been notified by the government and are 'non-existent'.

The Departments urged citizens to refrain from sharing personal information with individuals or groups claiming association with the "fake scheme", as it could result in identity theft or financial fraud. The notice advised the public to exercise caution and not be misled by "fraudulent" claims.

These public notices made the AAP's exercise appear like those ponzi schemes where people get looted in the end. This latest "expose" has dented AAP's image.

While both BJP and AAP are trying to make it battle two, the Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 straight years 12 years ago, is trying to make its presence felt. The grand old party has not been able to win any seat in the last two Delhi Assembly polls and was hoping for an alliance with the AAP to help it. However, Kejriwal decided to go solo. Whether this will help AAP, Congress or BJP, the Delhi voters will decide.

With PM Modi's AAPda jibe at AAP, the BJP has exhibited its aggressive approach to the Delhi polls. Its narrative is clear. AAP is on the defensive this time and the Congress is trying to see its footing.

(Deepika Bhan can be contacted at deepika.b@ians.in)

