FA Cup: AFC Bournemouth secure 5-4 penalty shootout win vs Wolves to reach QF

Bournemouth, March 2 (IANS) AFC Bournemouth advanced to the FA Cup quarterfinals for the third time in their history, securing a dramatic 5-4 penalty shootout win over Wolverhampton Wanderers after a 1-1 draw following extra-time at the Vitality stadium.

The shootout drama followed a tense match, with Bournemouth initially taking the lead in the 30th minute through Evanilson, who capitalised on a rebound after Antoine Semenyo’s shot was saved. The Cherries thought they had doubled their lead, but a VAR review ruled out Dean Huijsen’s goal for offside.

Matheus Cunha’s stunning 30-yard strike levelled the score for the Wolves in the second half. Extra time saw Bournemouth dominate, with goalkeeper Johnstone making crucial saves, including denying Sinisterra and Cook. Wolves’ Cunha received a red card for an outburst, and despite several close calls, neither side could find a winner before penalties.

Luis Sinisterra netted the decisive penalty, sending goalkeeper Johnstone the wrong way to seal Bournemouth’s progression. Justin Kluivert, Dango Ouattara, Marcus Tavernier, and Lewis Cook also scored from the spot, while Dean Huijsen’s attempt was saved by Sam Johnstone.

In an earlier game, Crystal Palace defeated ten-man Millwall 3-1 at Selhurst Park to secure a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Millwall's goalkeeper, Liam Roberts, was sent off for a high-footed challenge on Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Eagles capitalised on their numerical advantage with two quick goals. Japhet Tanganga scored an own-goal after a cross from Will Hughes, and Daniel Munoz pounced on a ricocheted clearance to double Palace’s lead. Millwall responded just before halftime, with Wes Harding’s deflected strike pulling one back. However, Eddie Nketiah’s header in the 81st minute sealed the win for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Preston North End triumphed 3-0 over Burnley, booking their first FA Cup quarterfinal appearance since 1966. Robbie Brady broke the deadlock with a stunning 25-yard free-kick. Milutin Osmajic doubled the lead just before halftime, and Will Keane added a third in the 74th minute to complete the dominant victory for Preston.

