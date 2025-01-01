Exports of South Korean snacks, beverages rise on popularity of Korean cuisine

Seoul, Jan 1 (IANS) Exports of Korean snacks and beverages have risen sharply last year, driven by the growing global popularity of Korean cuisine, government data showed on Wednesday.

Outbound shipments of snacks and confectionery reached a record US$706 million during the first 11 months of 2024, up 16.5 percent from a year ago, according to the data by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Overseas sales of beverages also jumped 14.9 per cent on-year to a new high of $609 million over the cited period on strong demand in China, the United States and Japan, reports Yonhap news agency.

Against this back drop, South Korean confectionery companies are actively expanding their presence in global markets to capitalse on the growing demand.

Lotte Wellfood Co. reported overseas sales of its flagship chocolate sticks Pepero surpassed domestic sales for the first time in the first half of 2024.

To further boost production and meet international demand, the company plans to operate a new Pepero production facility in India starting in the second half of this year.

Orion Corp. is considering establishing a factory for its popular Turtle Chips in the U.S. to meet rising demand.

Meanwhile, Snacks accounted for the largest share of the exports. Notably, exports of baked goods such as pies surged 18.9 per cent on-year, driven by the appeal of unique items such as steamed buns and fish-shaped pastries.

The growth is attributed to the rising influence of K-pop culture, which has sparked heightened global interest in the local cuisine.

Meanwhile, South Korea's exports of agricultural products reached a record high during the first nine months of 2024, led by strong demand for instant noodles, snacks and beverage products.

