'Expansion of B'luru-Hyderabad highway to 12-lane expressway will boost regional economy'

Bengaluru, July 24 (IANS) BJP MP and former Karnataka Cabinet minister K. Sudhakar on Tuesday said that the announcement in the Budget to convert the Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway to a 12-lane expressway will boost the regional economy.

Speaking to the media, Sudhakar said: "The expansion of the Bengaluru-Hyderabad Highway to a 12-lane expressway will boost the economy in the region and will specifically benefit my constituency, Chikkaballapura.

"When I recently met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and requested to take up this project, he immediately agreed and promised to take it up soon. I thank Gadkari ji for the announcement of this project in the Budget."

Sudhakar further said that the Union Budget clearly reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Viksit Bharat where the farmers prosper, poor lead a life of dignity, the middle class get the due for their hard work and Indian enterprise gets a boost.

"The Budget has laid out a clear roadmap to build on the momentum gained in the last 10 years. This is truly a Budget of hope and empowerment. PM Modi has always put national interests before political interests," he said.

